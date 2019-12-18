Yorkshire Dales service station switches to the Texaco brand

John Wood

Kirkby Lonsdale Motors Service Station (Photo: )

Kirkby Lonsdale Motors Service Station, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales in Lancashire, has transferred to the Texaco brand, having previously sold BP fuel for nearly 30 years.

Dennis Atkinson, managing director of the family owned business, said: “Our other site, Canal Garage, located close by at Junction 36 of the M6 motorway, has been Texaco-branded for over 10 years and we have been thoroughly pleased with our experience of working with Texaco over this time. The strength of our relationship was a big reason behind the brand switch and it’s great that we can also offer our customers a rewarding loyalty programme.”

The one and half acre site stocks three grades of fuel including Supreme Diesel, and features a Premier-branded convenience store and a jet wash. Alongside the shop and fuel offering, the site provides 40 years of experience in a range of garage services including servicing for cars and vans, repairs and MOT’s. In addition, the business also offers a van and car hire service for private and commercial customers.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director of sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted that Kirkby Lonsdale Motors has extended its relationship with us. It’s always great to see when a retailer selects us as their fuel brand of choice for one of their other sites, especially after a long history with a competitor brand. I’m certain that we will continue to have a strong and successful partnership going forward.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: