ACS urges retailers to prepare for refrigeration regulations change

John Wood · 18 December, 2019
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is reminding retailers about upcoming changes to the regulations covering refrigeration from the beginning of January and encouraging them to make sure that their store is prepared.

The EU Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases Regulation (also known as the EU F-Gas Regulation), will ban the use of refrigerants with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 2,500 or more in certain refrigeration units. It will also ban refrigeration technicians from servicing these units.

This means that some refrigerants (such as R404A) will become increasingly harder to obtain and retailers may see refrigerants increase in price as the service ban gets closer.

Retailers can already prepare for the service ban by contacting their refrigeration technician to find out which of their refrigeration units will be affected, what refrigerants they are currently using and which alternatives they can use to be compliant.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Retailers have a wide range of different refrigeration units and different needs, which is why we are encouraging them to talk to their refrigeration technician to understand more about which option is right for them in order to comply with the upcoming regulation.”

More guidance on the F-Gas service ban is available from ACS.

