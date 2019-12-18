Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Circle K selects Wetstock Live for its entire global network

John Wood · 18 December, 2019
Cirkle K and Leighton O’Brien execs

Global convenience retailer Circle K, which has 410 sites across the island of Ireland, has selected wetstock monitoring technology for use throughout its retail fuel network.

The global, multi-year agreement with Leighton O’Brien will see Circle K initially implement Wetstock Live throughout 2,350 sites across Europe, followed by 5,000 sites across North America and more than 1,000 sites across Canada.

“Adopting Leighton O’Brien’s certified best-practice SaaS solution will enable us to consolidate and enhance our internal wetstock reconciliation practices and minimise fuel losses,” said Stephan Pignatel, senior director finance and supply chain - global fuel, at Circle K.

“We anticipate a significant return on investment through cost savings achieved via a reduction in fuel losses and maintenance spend, as well as optimised equipment performance and leak detection to ultimately prolong the life of our fuel system assets.

“We were also were impressed with Leighton O’Brien’s automated KPI metrics for complete visibility into network performance.”

Leighton O’Brien’s global president of wetstock, Greg Salverson, said the agreement reaffirmed Circle K’s continuing commitment to achieving the highest environmental standards.

“Circle K is committed to ensuring its stores operate safely and efficiently and providing a great customer experience,” he said. “By leveraging key capabilities within Wetstock Live including tank gauge calibration and root cause alerts, Circle K will be able to detect and resolve real losses and ensure fast flowing pumps and site uptime while lowering operational costs.”

He added: “We now have more than 20,000 sites under contract for our wetstock software suite. It’s rewarding to see a growing number of retail fuel networks increasingly adopt a big data approach with actionable insights to reduce fuel losses, costs and risk while increasing margins and equipment uptime.”

Pictured above are (from left): Stephan Pignatel, senior director finance and supply chain - Global Fuel, Circle K; Lāsma Strautmane, director of wetstock management, Circle K; Reed Leighton, CEO, Leighton O’Brien; Greg Salverson, global president, wetstock, Leighton O’Brien.

www.leightonobrien.com

