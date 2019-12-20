Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisition of Harrogate Investments

Merril Boulton · 20 December, 2019

Jet Retail UK Limited has increased its company operation by acquiring Harrogate Investments Limited and its operating company, Kenworth Limited, from owner Barry Raw.

The acquisition, which took effect on 19th December 2019, sees Jet Retail take over ownership of four sites in the northeast of England which were operated by director Joan Raw, through Harrogate Investments Limited’s operating company, Kenworth Limited.

The newly acquired sites are Beacon Garage in Catterick, Redworth Service Station in Shildon, Chilton Filling Station in Ferryhill and Wheatley Hill Filling Station in Durham.

All four sites are situated in Jet’s heartland of northern England and are currently Nisa-branded but will be rebranded in the new Jet image in due course.

Mary Wolf, director of Jet Retail UK Limited – a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Phillips 66 Limited – said: “We are delighted to unveil this latest raft of site acquisitions to our company-owned network, which now stands at nine sites. Barry and Joan have established four truly exemplary sites that reflect the highest level of forecourt retailing standards we aspire to for our entire network. Their family-owned operation is truly outstanding, and we would like to congratulate them for everything they have with their business over the past 30 years. We wish them all the best for the future and are pleased that Joan will be available to support us for a transition period as we integrate the sites.”

Joan Raw, managing director of Kenworth Limited, commented: “When my brother Barry and I made the decision to sell the business we were approached by a number of potential buyers but when we learned that Jet was looking to acquire sites for its CODO network, it was a no brainer. If anyone was going to buy it, we wanted it to be Jet!

“Our relationship with Jet spans 27 years and three of our forecourts were formerly Jet branded. We’ve kept in touch with the Jet team over the years at industry events and through visits from their regional account managers.

“Selling a family business after 30 years is a huge decision but we couldn’t imagine any better company to hand over the reins to than Jet. We know we can trust them to look after our staff and develop our forecourts. It’s the end of an era as Barry and I are retiring from forecourt retailing, but it’s also an exciting new chapter for our sites as they return to the Jet brand. We look forward to watching them go from strength to strength under the ownership of Jet Retail.”

