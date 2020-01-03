Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Motor Fuel Group appoints new property director

John Wood · 03 January, 2020
mfg logo

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator, has appointed Graham Wilson as its new property director.

Wilson, who is a qualified chartered surveyor, joins MFG from McDonald’s Restaurants where he was a senior acquisitions manager. Previously, he spent five years with Sainsbury’s as a development surveyor.

He will report to chief executive officer William Bannister, who said: “Graham joins us as we are gearing up our ambitious retail development programme and I am confident that his experience will prove invaluable to the whole development team.”

MFG is ranked number one in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies with around 900 sites across the UK.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.35137.78126.54
East Midlands130.77138.00126.26
London131.2863.90140.27127.02
North East129.21137.12124.25
North West129.8866.90137.88125.61
Northern Ireland127.83131.23123.51
Scotland130.39136.56125.53
South East131.86139.83127.24
South West130.8067.90136.88126.08
Wales129.75134.90125.20
West Midlands130.5879.90137.99126.20
Yorkshire & Humber130.08139.35125.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

