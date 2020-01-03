Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto forecourt

John Wood · 03 January, 2020
A still of the Halloween disorder

Film of a motorbike gang swarming across a forecourt and stealing items has been released by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The footage was recorded by security cameras at the Shell petrol station on Altrincham Road on the evening of Thursday 31 October 2019, and officers are appealing for information from the public about the identity of those involved.

GMP reported that a group were seen causing numerous instances of anti-social behaviour across the Wythenshawe and Sale areas that night and that some were in possession of weapons including knives and a sword.

The bikes were seen between the hours of 6pm and 11pm on Halloween night being driven in a dangerous manner on the motorway network, driving on pavements and also blocking roads.

A large group of men were also seen congregated on Altrincham Road and South Moor Road close to Wythenshawe Hospital and later in Wythenshawe Park.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the people involved or who have dashcam footage from that night.

PC Gavin Jackson, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “This was a widespread disturbance across the areas of Wythenshawe and Sale which caused large amounts of distress to residents of those communities.

“We believe the men on bikes shown on the CCTV footage at the petrol station were the same group who were causing mass anti-social behaviour elsewhere that night.

“Due to the widespread instances of that night, we are confident that there are members of the public who will have seen this group or have dashcam footage through the night and we wish to hear from anyone who may have information.”

Prior to Halloween the Metropolitan Police Service warned petrol filling stations in the capital about possible disorder and gave guidance on precautions, but it passed peacefully.

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 4882 quoting incident number 1998 of 31/10/2019. Additionally, if anyone has images or video and dashcam footage, they are encouraged to email them to operation.sandwell@gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

To watch the video click here

