Meat-free brand Quorn introduces new snacking product

John Wood

Meat-free brand Quorn is launching a new snacking product this month.

Southern Fried Poppers (RRP £1.29, 60g) consist of a Quorn vegetarian chicken centre, encased in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.

“As more than half of all UK consumers (53%) are now reducing their meat consumption, it’s important that we continue to provide products that deliver on taste and health, as well as convenience for when consumers are on the go,” said Jennifer Shepherd, brand manager at Quorn Foods.

“As a nation of snack lovers with increasingly busy lifestyles, it can be difficult to find meat-free options when you’re out and about. Our Southern Fried Poppers provide a tasty meat free solution that can be eaten on the go.

“Health is still important for these shoppers, with 41% saying it’s hard to know which snacks are good for you. Quorn Southern Fried Poppers are high in protein and fibre but low in saturated fat, providing a delicious and nutritious protein hit for consumers on the go.”

The NPD launch will be backed by a consumer marketing campaign, in-store activation and digital support.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: