Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Meat-free brand Quorn introduces new snacking product

John Wood · 03 January, 2020

Meat-free brand Quorn is launching a new snacking product this month.

Southern Fried Poppers (RRP £1.29, 60g) consist of a Quorn vegetarian chicken centre, encased in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.

“As more than half of all UK consumers (53%) are now reducing their meat consumption, it’s important that we continue to provide products that deliver on taste and health, as well as convenience for when consumers are on the go,” said Jennifer Shepherd, brand manager at Quorn Foods.

“As a nation of snack lovers with increasingly busy lifestyles, it can be difficult to find meat-free options when you’re out and about. Our Southern Fried Poppers provide a tasty meat free solution that can be eaten on the go.

“Health is still important for these shoppers, with 41% saying it’s hard to know which snacks are good for you. Quorn Southern Fried Poppers are high in protein and fibre but low in saturated fat, providing a delicious and nutritious protein hit for consumers on the go.”

The NPD launch will be backed by a consumer marketing campaign, in-store activation and digital support.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.35137.78126.54
East Midlands130.77138.00126.26
London131.2863.90140.27127.02
North East129.21137.12124.25
North West129.8866.90137.88125.61
Northern Ireland127.83131.23123.51
Scotland130.39136.56125.53
South East131.86139.83127.24
South West130.8067.90136.88126.08
Wales129.75134.90125.20
West Midlands130.5879.90137.99126.20
Yorkshire & Humber130.08139.35125.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

ACS publishes guidance on ban on sales of...

Yorkshire Dales service station switches...

Certas company owned network raises cash...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Yorkshire Dales service station switches...

Certas company owned network raises cash...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News