Kepak Consumer Foods launches its first vegetarian burger

John Wood · 03 January, 2020

Kepak Consumer Foods, owner of the Rustlers brand, is launching its first vegetarian burger.

The Rustlers Moroccan Vegetarian Burger (RRP £2.00), made with chickpea, grated carrot and coriander and served with mango chutney and a yoghurt and mint sauce, has been developed to drive penetration among younger shoppers.

Kepak believes its new vegetarian offering has the potential to generate more than £2m worth of incremental sales.

Adrian Lawlor, marketing and business development director at Kepak, said: “We are very excited about the category growth potential that this new launch offers. With a third of consumers actively seeking to introduce plant-based options into their diets, we feel that a brand as synonymous with taste and convenience, Rustlers can really bring something new to the market, with convenience and enjoyment considered key requirements by flexitarians.”

The product will be in market from the start of January and will be supported by a consumer PR, social media, shopper marketing and launch promotions to drive trial.

01772 688300

www.kepaktrade.co.uk

