KP Snacks kicks off year with campaign for Hula Hoops Puft

John Wood

KP Snacks is kicking off the new year with a nationwide poster campaign to support Hula Hoops Puft.

The campaign represents more than £1m investment in the brand and will run across the UK until 23 February.

Hula Hoops Puft is aimed at for shoppers looking for a healthier snack and has just 72 calories per pack.

Kevin McNair, marketing director at KP Snacks, said: “Hula Hoops is one of the fastest growing brands in the UK and offers retailers a range of products and formats that can be activated across all areas of the store.

“We’re excited to drive awareness of Hula Hoops Puft in the new year, focusing on the product’s lightness and delicious taste. As the new year is a time where shoppers are looking to make healthier choices, this investment is designed to drive sales and help retailers capitalise on healthy snacking trends.”

