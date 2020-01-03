Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Kettle Chips unveils vegan alternative to cheese & onion

John Wood · 03 January, 2020

Kettle Chips has introduced a new alternative for vegan shoppers seeking a Cheese & Onion flavour.

Vegan Sheese & Red Onion (RRP: £1.99) was developed by the brand’s innovation chef, Phil Hovey, alongside expert vegan chefs BOSH!.

The new edition features vegan Red Leicester-style from Sheese, one of the vegan cheese-alternatives on the market.

Phil Hovey said: “More and more people across are adopting a vegan diet – between 2014 and 2018 the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled – and at Kettle we’re always looking for ways to bring our flavour combinations to everyone, regardless of their dietary requirements.

“Who better to team up with to develop this recipe then the guys from BOSH!, who are all about great tasting vegan food without compromise.

Ian and Henry, the duo behind BOSH!, said: “Working with Phil and the Kettle team to create this exciting new flavour combination has been great fun. We really wanted to work with the Sheese brand as their natural products not only taste great, but offer a fantastic, unprocessed alternative, to real cheese.”

