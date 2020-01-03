Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

John Wood · 03 January, 2020

Imperial Tobacco has unveiled new products from Rizla to help retailers protect their sales ahead of the menthol ban in May.

Rizla Flavour Infusions comprise flavour cards that can be used to mentholate traditional factory-made cigarettes or roll-your-own tobacco products.

The Rizla Flavour Infusions range of flavour cards offers two different variants – Menthol Chill which provides a stronger, more intense flavour and Fresh Mint which is slightly smoother and more mellow – which are packed and wrapped separately, allowing retailers to sell them individually at an RRP of just 25p each.

Users simply insert a flavour card into a packet of cigarettes or roll your own tobacco and wait at least 60 minutes for the contents to mentholate, or leave it in longer for a stronger, more intense flavour.

Chris Street, market manager UK at Imperial Tobacco, commented: “When the menthol ban arrives in May 2020, many adult smokers will be left without their flavour of choice. This revolutionary new proposition from the world’s leading rolling paper brand will allow these shoppers to discover a whole new way to flavour their tobacco products with Rizla Flavour Infusions.

“Menthol and crushball sales are collectively worth 26% of the total UK tobacco market, making up nearly 1 in 4 cigarette sales. By stocking alternative product solutions such as Rizla Flavour Infusions or myblu pod-mod vape devices, retailers can provide shoppers with options to help them stick with their flavour preference post ban and protect their sales as a result.”

As Rizla Flavour Infusions do not need to be hidden from the sight of shoppers, Imperial recommends stocking them at the till point or on an open gantry. As well as drawing the attention of shoppers to the new range, it will help encourage conversations with them about the forthcoming menthol ban to raise awareness of the changes to come and help retailers prepare their range.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.35137.78126.54
East Midlands130.77138.00126.26
London131.2863.90140.27127.02
North East129.21137.12124.25
North West129.8866.90137.88125.61
Northern Ireland127.83131.23123.51
Scotland130.39136.56125.53
South East131.86139.83127.24
South West130.8067.90136.88126.08
Wales129.75134.90125.20
West Midlands130.5879.90137.99126.20
Yorkshire & Humber130.08139.35125.63
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

ACS publishes guidance on ban on sales of...

Yorkshire Dales service station switches...

Certas company owned network raises cash...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Yorkshire Dales service station switches...

Certas company owned network raises cash...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News