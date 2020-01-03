Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

John Wood

Imperial Tobacco has unveiled new products from Rizla to help retailers protect their sales ahead of the menthol ban in May.

Rizla Flavour Infusions comprise flavour cards that can be used to mentholate traditional factory-made cigarettes or roll-your-own tobacco products.

The Rizla Flavour Infusions range of flavour cards offers two different variants – Menthol Chill which provides a stronger, more intense flavour and Fresh Mint which is slightly smoother and more mellow – which are packed and wrapped separately, allowing retailers to sell them individually at an RRP of just 25p each.

Users simply insert a flavour card into a packet of cigarettes or roll your own tobacco and wait at least 60 minutes for the contents to mentholate, or leave it in longer for a stronger, more intense flavour.

Chris Street, market manager UK at Imperial Tobacco, commented: “When the menthol ban arrives in May 2020, many adult smokers will be left without their flavour of choice. This revolutionary new proposition from the world’s leading rolling paper brand will allow these shoppers to discover a whole new way to flavour their tobacco products with Rizla Flavour Infusions.

“Menthol and crushball sales are collectively worth 26% of the total UK tobacco market, making up nearly 1 in 4 cigarette sales. By stocking alternative product solutions such as Rizla Flavour Infusions or myblu pod-mod vape devices, retailers can provide shoppers with options to help them stick with their flavour preference post ban and protect their sales as a result.”

As Rizla Flavour Infusions do not need to be hidden from the sight of shoppers, Imperial recommends stocking them at the till point or on an open gantry. As well as drawing the attention of shoppers to the new range, it will help encourage conversations with them about the forthcoming menthol ban to raise awareness of the changes to come and help retailers prepare their range.

