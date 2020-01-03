Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
EDGEPoS installed at Gulf site in Scotland

John Wood · 03 January, 2020
Crieff Garage

Crieff Garage, a Spar and Gulf-branded convenience forecourt site in Perth and Kinross, Scotland, has installed the EDGEPoS software solution.

Darren Nickels of EDGEPoS said: “We are excited to be closing the year with our first Gulf-branded fuel site and installing our award-winning EDGEPoS system with Robert and the team onsite.”

Robert Simpson, owner of Crieff Garage, said: “We were looking for an EPOS supplier who could provide a feature rich and future proof fuel retail system, and also provide the support that is needed to run our forecourt. When we looked at the EDGEPoS solution, we quickly realised that we had found all of this within one company.

“Their understanding of retail and technological expertise combined with their partnership approach have been very important to the success of this project.”

EDGEPoS is an EPOS software solution supporting businesses from one to fifty lanes. The system delivers across all business needs, while addressing the key areas of security, operational efficiency and business development within a retail store.

