Rugby star Rhys Webb becomes ambassador for Oil 4 Wales

John Wood · 08 January, 2020
Oil 4 Wales directors Colin and Sally Owens with some of their ambassadors
Oil 4 Wales directors Colin and Sally Owens with some of their ambassadors
Welsh international rugby player Rhys Webb has become an ambassador for Oil 4 Wales.

The scrum half, who played for the British and Irish Lions in 2017, has been appointed to the role at the independent family-run oil distributor to coincide with his return to Welsh rugby.

The 31-year-old confirmed that he will be returning to play for his former side from next season, after being released from his contract with French side Toulon.

On his return the player will join a roster of Welsh rugby players who support the Oil 4 Wales brand, including Rob Evans, Gareth Davies, Dan Lydiate, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Dan Biggar, Scott Quinnell, Scott Williams, Jonathan Davies, Robin McBride, and Neil Jenkins, and recently appointed ambassadors Aaron Shingler and Sampson Lee.

Webb said: “I was delighted to take up the role of ambassador with Oil 4 Wales, which does so much for local communities across the country.

“Not only is Oil 4 Wales a lifeline to thousands, providing essential oil and fuel supplies come rain or shine, they also offer unrivalled support to community projects, local charitable initiatives, and schools, which really sets them apart.”

Colin Owens, founder of the Oil 4 Wales brand, said: “With his highly anticipated return confirmed it only felt natural that we would invite him to join us as an ambassador at Oil 4 Wales. Our ambassadors are absolutely vital in supporting the wide-ranging community work that we undertake each year, and we have been privileged to work with some of the best Welsh sports stars and entertainers in the business.

“We look forward to working alongside Rhys to further support the communities of Wales in 2020.”

