PRA publishes its Market Review with focus on future trends

John Wood

PRA chairman Brian Madderson (Photo: )

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) has published its Market Review 2020, a 64-page guide to the forecourt industry with special emphasis on alternative fuels and the transition to electric vehicles.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: This is the most comprehensive annual review we have ever produced thanks to terrific contributions from major oil companies, product and equipment suppliers and professional advisers.

“Our industry is on the verge of transition to alternative fuels and we must focus our attention on the successes which our members have obtained through investment in forecourt convenience stores, food-to-go, modern automated car washing as well as EV charging points to ensure that they remain relevant for the future.”

There is also greater coverage of the vehicle wash sector due to the increasingly prominent role undertaken for the industry by the Car Wash Association (CWA)

Copies in pdf format for downloading will be available on the website www.ukpra.co.uk.

Hard copies are also available. Contact lou.woods@rmif.co.uk

