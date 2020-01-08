Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA publishes its Market Review with focus on future trends

John Wood · 08 January, 2020
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) has published its Market Review 2020, a 64-page guide to the forecourt industry with special emphasis on alternative fuels and the transition to electric vehicles.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: This is the most comprehensive annual review we have ever produced thanks to terrific contributions from major oil companies, product and equipment suppliers and professional advisers.

“Our industry is on the verge of transition to alternative fuels and we must focus our attention on the successes which our members have obtained through investment in forecourt convenience stores, food-to-go, modern automated car washing as well as EV charging points to ensure that they remain relevant for the future.”

There is also greater coverage of the vehicle wash sector due to the increasingly prominent role undertaken for the industry by the Car Wash Association (CWA)

Copies in pdf format for downloading will be available on the website www.ukpra.co.uk.

Hard copies are also available. Contact lou.woods@rmif.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 6 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5667.90139.75127.75
East Midlands131.9568.40140.71127.48
London132.56140.99128.11
North East130.62138.97125.59
North West131.1263.90138.49126.68
Northern Ireland128.87132.23124.51
Scotland131.8064.90135.84126.46
South East133.0969.90140.54128.33
South West131.9963.90137.25127.21
Wales131.09134.54126.25
West Midlands131.8864.40140.08127.58
Yorkshire & Humber131.24137.99126.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto f...

Stolen car set on fire on forecourt in No...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto f...

Stolen car set on fire on forecourt in No...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News