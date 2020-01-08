Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New car market records third annual decline in sales

John Wood · 08 January, 2020
Ford Fiesta is the UK's top selling used car model
Ford Fiesta was the UK's top selling new car model in 2019
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market declined in 2019, with annual registrations falling for the third consecutive year, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

A total of 2,311,140 units were registered last year, down 2.4% on the previous year.

There was modest growth in demand for petrol cars, up 2.2%. However, this was not enough to offset the significant 21.8% decline in diesel registrations, and December marked the 33rd month of diesel decline.

Alternatively fuelled vehicle (AFV) registrations achieved significant growth, albeit from a low base, to take a record 7.4% market share. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) continued to dominate this sector, with registrations increasing 17.1% to 97,850 units. Battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations experienced the biggest percentage growth, rising 144.0% to 37,850 units and overtaking plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) for the first time. Plug-in hybrids continued their fall since the government withdrew purchase incentives, and were down 17.8%.

Monthly sales figures were more positive, however, with the market up 3.4% compared with the previous December. Diesel declined by 19.0% and petrol was up 2.6%. Battery electric vehicles were up 220.7%, while PHEV registrations grew for only the fourth month this year, up 21.8%.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “A third year of decline for the UK new car market is a significant concern for industry and the wider economy. Political and economic uncertainty, and confusing messages on clean air zones have taken their toll on buyer confidence, with demand for new cars at a six-year low.

“A stalling market will hinder industry’s ability to meet stringent new CO2 targets and, importantly, undermine wider environmental goals. We urgently need more supportive policies: investment in infrastructure; broader measures to encourage uptake of the latest, low and zero emission cars; and long-term purchase incentives to put the UK at the forefront of this technological shift. Industry is playing its part with a raft of exciting new models in 2020 and compelling offers but consumers will only respond if economic confidence is strong and the technology affordable.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 6 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5667.90139.75127.75
East Midlands131.9568.40140.71127.48
London132.56140.99128.11
North East130.62138.97125.59
North West131.1263.90138.49126.68
Northern Ireland128.87132.23124.51
Scotland131.8064.90135.84126.46
South East133.0969.90140.54128.33
South West131.9963.90137.25127.21
Wales131.09134.54126.25
West Midlands131.8864.40140.08127.58
Yorkshire & Humber131.24137.99126.58
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto f...

Stolen car set on fire on forecourt in No...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto f...

Stolen car set on fire on forecourt in No...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News