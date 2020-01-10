Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ACS urges retailers to take part in its 2020 crime survey

John Wood · 10 January, 2020
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
Retailers are being urged to share their experiences of retail crime over the past 12 months in the Association of Convenience Stores’ 2020 Crime Survey.

The survey examines the impact that crime has on the convenience sector looking at how crime is affecting retailers, number of incidents experienced and how much crime has cost businesses over the last year. The survey also considers the causes of these crimes and the measures retailers have in place to prevent crime in their stores.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Crimes committed against local shops are not only financially damaging but they can have serious and life changing effects on colleagues. We know this is the biggest operational and emotional challenge facing convenience retailers and their colleagues.

“The survey will inform our 2020 Crime Report which we use to provide policymakers with a clear picture on the extent of crime in our sector and the effect that it has on our colleagues. I urge all retailers to take the time to respond to this survey so that we can ensure that their voice is heard.”

The survey is available here.

The deadline for responses is 13 January.

