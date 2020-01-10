Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Man injured by quad bike at filling station's car wash

10 January, 2020
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured when he was hit by a quad bike on a petrol forecourt.

Officers are investigating after the collision at the car wash in the Shell petrol station in High Street, Aldershot, between 4pm and 4.30pm on Sunday January 5.

The quad bike had been unloaded from the back of a Ford Transit Tipper van to be cleaned in the car wash. It was then involved in the collision with a pedestrian, briefly pinning him against a wall.

The victim was taken to hospital having suffered bruising and soft tissue damage to his legs.

Following the collision, the rider of the quad bike immediately left the scene in the van.

Investigations are ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at this time on Sunday, and may have witnessed the collision.

They are particularly seeking any dashcam footage from the High Street of the Ford van, for which the last three letters of the registration are NGJ, arriving at or leaving the car wash?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200005740 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

