Ionity orders an additional 324 350kW EV chargers from ABB

John Wood · 10 January, 2020
Ionity chargers

Electric charger manufacturer ABB has received an order for 324 additional 350 kW electric vehicle chargers from Ionity.

The chargers are to be rolled out in 24 countries by the end of 2020 as part of the second phase of its network expansion.

ABB was commissioned in 2018 as technology partner to deliver 340 high-power chargers to Ionity.

It claims it was the first to market in Europe with 350kW chargers featuring liquid cooled cables, and that at this power level it can enable a charging speed of 200 kilometres in eight minutes.

Ionity, a joint venture of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, as well as the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche, has to date opened 202 charging sites across 18 European markets.

Michael Hajesch, managing director at Ionity, said: “ABB is one of our preferred technology partners for high-power chargers all over Europe. With their new customised design launched with Ionity, they are continuing to expand the market. They have developed a very small footprint for the dispenser unit in our new Ionity design.”

The customised chargers being supplied by ABB for Ionity are ABB’s slimmest design to date. They also feature improved design features including quieter operation, a bespoke display and longer cables with integrated cable management retraction, making it easier to reach the charging port on all car models and ensuring cables are always kept off the ground and therefore dirt free for users.

Frank Muehlon, head of ABB’s global business for e-mobility infrastructure solutions, commented: “Our collaboration with Ionity represents the coming together of two like-minded organisations, committed to driving a greener and more sustainable future for all. Ionity is a great partner because dedicated solutions can jointly be developed due to the magnitude of the rollout.

“We have been proud to support Ionity in the initial phase of its EV charging network roll-out and are looking forward to our ongoing work with them to build a comprehensive, pan-European, high-power charging network. Ionity’s aim is to make long-distance European travel as feasible for electric vehicles as for fossil-fueled vehicles, and with this latest extension to our supply agreement, we are another step closer to achieving that mission.”

