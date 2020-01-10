Robbers threaten assistant during raid at Derbyshire site· 10 January, 2020
Derbyshire Police officers are appealing for information after a member of staff was threatened at a service station store in Dronfield Woodhouse.
Police were called to reports of a robbery at the service station in Stubley Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse, at 5.40am on Tuesday 7 January.
A member of staff was threatened by two men who then stole a number of items from the store.
The member of staff was not physically hurt in the incident.
The two men, who were both wearing dark clothing, are described as:
Man 1 – 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, white and in his 40s or 50s.
Man 2 – 5ft 8ins tall, of slimmer build than man 1, white.
The pair left the scene, after stealing a substantial quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, in a dark grey Ford KA.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time – in particular anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.
Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 148-070120:
• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
• Twitter – direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact
• Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
• Phone – on 101.
Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
