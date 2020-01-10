Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Scandinavian Tobacco Group acquires Royal Agio Cigars

John Wood · 10 January, 2020

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has acquired all the shares of Agio Beheer BV (Royal Agio), which is the holding company of the Royal Agio Cigars group.

Royal Agio is a leading European cigar company with a strong cigar portfolio including key brands such as Mehari´s, Panter and Balmoral. These products are already on sale in the UK.

CEO of STG, Niels Frederiksen, said: “I am very pleased that we have completed the acquisition of Royal Agio, which significantly strengthens our position in several key machine-made cigar markets in Europe and enables us to deliver an even more attractive range of cigars of the highest standards to our consumers. The acquisition leaves Scandinavian Tobacco Group as a bigger, more competitive and more profitable company better suited to pursue growth and create value for our shareholders.”

020 8731 3400

www.st-group.com

