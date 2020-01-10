Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
JTI introduces new cigarello wrapped in tobacco leaf

John Wood · 10 January, 2020

JTI has announced the launch of Sterling Dual Capsule Leaf Wrapped – a new cigarillo product.

The King Size Cigarillos contain a Virginia blend tobacco and, unlike conventional cigarettes, are wrapped in tobacco leaf.

Rolling out across all channels from January, Sterling Dual Capsule Leaf Wrapped has a mentholated capsule in the filter, which smokers can click to release a peppermint flavour. The cigarillos join the Sterling Dual family, which has a sector share of over 40%.

Sterling Dual Capsule Leaf Wrapped will also allow retailers to tap into the current value trend, with an RRP of £4.50 and 10-pack size.

Ross Hennessy, Head of Sales at JTI UK, said: “We are committed to providing retailers with as much choice as possible by launching innovative new products that respond to current trends.

“We expect that Sterling Dual Capsule Leaf Wrapped cigarillos will become a popular choice for adult smokers and appreciated by those looking for value-for-money tobacco options.”

www.jtiadvance.co.uk

