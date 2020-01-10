Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Cadbury kicks off new year with Premier League promotion

10 January, 2020

Cadbury is kicking off the new year by offering shoppers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a Premier League legend.

The ‘Find A Shiny, Win A Legend’ promotion runs until March 31 and will also give consumers the chance to get their hands on pairs of Premier League tickets as well as an array of prizes from Panini, the official sticker and trading card licensee of the Premier League.

Shoppers buying any participating Cadbury product should look out for the “shiny” in pack. If they find one, they will instantly win an experience with the Premier League legend that features on it. Legends include former England internationals Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Michael Owen and Jamie Redknapp, along with former Republic of Ireland, Newcastle and Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given. Shoppers who find a shiny just need to follow the instructions on the reverse to claim their prize.

Even packs without a shiny could be winners. If shoppers don’t find a shiny in participating packs they can visit the legends website and upload a picture of the front of their pack with the Cadbury logo visible, and they too could be in with a chance of winning hundreds of other Premier League prizes.

Prizes include 50 pairs of tickets to Premier League games or any one of 2,600 Panini prizes, including 300 fully complete softcover sticker albums and stickers, 300 hardcover sticker albums and one of 2,000 boxes of Panini stickers.

Pippa Rodgers, brand manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk, said: “As the many thousands of people who have collected football stickers over the years will know, the “shiny” is an iconic find in any pack. This year, thanks to Cadbury’s ‘Find A Shiny, Win A Legend’ promotion, the shiny comes with even more value.

“This year the promotion has been extended across an even wider range of Cadbury products, which will give shoppers more chances to win this amazing array of Premier League and Panini prizes.

“As the 2019/2020 Premier League season really heats up through the first three months of the new year, retailers can use the Cadbury ‘Find A Shiny, Win A Legend’ campaign to capitalise on this increased excitement from football fans.”

The launch will be supported through a media and out of home campaign. Retailers will be supported through bespoke PoS to help communicate the promotion to shoppers.

Participating product list include:

• Cadbury Dairy Milk: All Flavours, Bars, Tablets, Multipacks and Bags (37.5g-200g)

• Cadbury Crunchie 40g

• Cadbury Twirl 43g

• Cadbury Boost 48.5g, Cadbury Boost Duo 68g

• Cadbury Double Decker 54.5g, Cadbury Double Decker Duo 80g

• Cadbury Wispa 36g, 120g, Cadbury Wispa Duo 51g

• Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles 120g

• Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119g

• Cadbury Twirl Bites 109g

• Cadbury Bitsa Wispa 110g

• Cadbury Boost Bites 108g

• Cadbury Dairy Milk Mix Buttons 115g

• Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Bites 110g

• Cadbury Curly Wurly Squirlies 110g

• Cadbury Fudge Minis 120g

• Cadbury Freddo Faces Bites 105g

• Cadbury Picnic Bites 110g

• Cadbury Dinky Deckers 120g

• Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 252g

• Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles 252g

• Cadbury Wispa Bites 247g

• Cadbury Picnic 152g

• Cadbury Caramel 148g

• Cadbury Darkmilk: All Flavours, Bars, Tablets, Multipacks and Bags (35g-105g)

• Cadbury Bournville: All Flavours, Bars, Tablets, Multipacks and Bags (45g-180g)

• Cadbury White: All Flavours, Bars, Tablets, Multipacks and Bags (110g-180g)

