Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Retailers urged to prepare for introduction of new £20 note

John Wood · 15 January, 2020
new £20 note

Retailers are being urged to ensure they are prepared for the new £20 note before its introduction on February 20.

The new £20 note is printed on polymer and features the artist JMW Turner on the reverse but retains the distinctive £20 purple colour.

According to the Bank of England it is the most secure banknote yet with sophisticated security features making it difficult to counterfeit but simple and quick to check.

The note has a see-through window in which Margate Lighthouse appears in gold foil with the Turner Contemporary gallery in blue, and the foils are silver on the back. There is also a hologram image on a metallic patch under the main window which contains the word “Twenty”. This changes to “Pounds” when the note is tilted from side to side.

The new £20 note will be the first to feature the signature of Sarah John, the Bank’s chief cashier. She said: “The new £20 is an important part of our commitment to providing banknotes that people can use with confidence. Our polymer notes are much harder to counterfeit and, with the £20 being our most common note, this marks a big step forward in our fight against counterfeiting.”

Paper £20 notes, featuring Adam Smith, will remain legal tender and will be gradually withdrawn as they are banked. Notice will be given six months ahead of legal tender status being withdrawn.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.36140.63128.51
East Midlands132.9085.90142.46128.30
London133.2164.57141.59128.81
North East131.51138.84126.57
North West132.01141.35127.57
Northern Ireland129.77132.73125.24
Scotland132.62140.86127.39
South East133.8765.90141.79129.06
South West132.9667.90140.14127.94
Wales132.08136.66127.27
West Midlands132.74141.94128.15
Yorkshire & Humber132.04141.31127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Ionity orders an additional 324 350kW EV...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Man injured by quad bike at filling stati...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Government hikes National Living Wage by...

CCTV shows motorbike gang swarming onto f...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News