Police investigate cash machine attack at York forecourt

John Wood

North Yorkshire Police are investigating an attack on a cash machine at a petrol station near York’s outer ring road.

The incident happened in the early hours Friday January 10 at the Co-op service station on Great North Way, in Nether Poppleton.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “North Yorkshire Police received a call at 2.45am reporting the theft of an ATM machine from the Spaceways Service Station on Great North Way, Nether Poppleton. The investigation is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Co-op added: “An incident happened in the early hours of this morning at our Great North Way petrol filling station and food store where there was an attack on the community’s ATM. We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating. The store has since re-opened to serve the community.”

