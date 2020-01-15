Armed robber strikes at Manchester petrol station

John Wood

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a petrol station.

Officers were called to the Esso garage on Bolton Road shortly before 6pm on Sunday, January 12.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “One man – who was wearing a mask – entered the service station armed with a knife and threatened staff. The man then fled with a quantity of cash.

“No-one was injured but employees were left understandably shaken. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 0161 856 5757 quoting incident number 2232 of 12/01/2020.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

