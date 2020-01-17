Police in Staffordshire investigate break-in at petrol filling station

John Wood

Staffordshire Police are investigating a break-in at Kingsley Moor filling station at around 2am on Saturday January 11.

The raiders got into the property but didn’t steal anything.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “The offenders are described as two white males, one wearing a fawn/beige coat with EA17 on the side. The other was wearing a black coloured North Face coat. Both males were wearing gloves.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please contact Staffordshire Police.”

