Police in Staffordshire investigate break-in at petrol filling station

John Wood · 17 January, 2020
Staffordshire Police are investigating a break-in at Kingsley Moor filling station at around 2am on Saturday January 11.

The raiders got into the property but didn’t steal anything.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “The offenders are described as two white males, one wearing a fawn/beige coat with EA17 on the side. The other was wearing a black coloured North Face coat. Both males were wearing gloves.

“If anyone has any information in relation to this incident please contact Staffordshire Police.”

