Ionity introduces new pricing for its network of EV chargers

John Wood · 17 January, 2020
Ionity chargers at MFG Gretna Green
Ionity chargers at MFG Gretna Green
  (Photo:  )

Ionity has announced a new pricing structure across its European network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Instead of the flat fee it currently charges, Ionity will be introducing a kilowatt hour (kWh) based pricing structure, effective from January 31.

In the UK this means it will change from a flat fee of £8 per charging session to a charge of 69p/kWh. It currently has three UK stations – at MFG's Gretna Green site, and in Maidstone and Milton Keynes – with additional sites confirmed for Baldock, Beaconsfield, Blackburn, Cullompton, Leeds and Peterborough.

Michael Hajesch, CEO of Ionity, commented: “It has always been Ionity’s aim to build a uniform and coherent network to make seamless, high-speed, long-distance electric mobility across Europe a reality. Providing customers with unparalleled levels of service is key to our business. With regard to the rapid developments in electromobility our new pricing scheme offers a viable and transparent pricing structure in Europe. Depending on their individual needs, our customers have the freedom to choose the most appropriate scheme available.”

Ionity – a joint venture between the BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche – currently has more than 200 charging stations with more than 860 charging points active in 20 countries.

