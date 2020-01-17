Ionity introduces new pricing for its network of EV chargers

John Wood

Ionity chargers at MFG Gretna Green (Photo: )

Ionity has announced a new pricing structure across its European network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Instead of the flat fee it currently charges, Ionity will be introducing a kilowatt hour (kWh) based pricing structure, effective from January 31.

In the UK this means it will change from a flat fee of £8 per charging session to a charge of 69p/kWh. It currently has three UK stations – at MFG's Gretna Green site, and in Maidstone and Milton Keynes – with additional sites confirmed for Baldock, Beaconsfield, Blackburn, Cullompton, Leeds and Peterborough.

Michael Hajesch, CEO of Ionity, commented: “It has always been Ionity’s aim to build a uniform and coherent network to make seamless, high-speed, long-distance electric mobility across Europe a reality. Providing customers with unparalleled levels of service is key to our business. With regard to the rapid developments in electromobility our new pricing scheme offers a viable and transparent pricing structure in Europe. Depending on their individual needs, our customers have the freedom to choose the most appropriate scheme available.”

Ionity – a joint venture between the BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche – currently has more than 200 charging stations with more than 860 charging points active in 20 countries.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: