Three men arrested on suspicion of slavery offences at car wash

Lincolnshire Police officers investigating allegations of forced labour at a hand car wash have arrested three men on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences.

The men, all from the Grimsby area, were arrested on Thursday January 16. They are aged 49, 27 and 19 and are currently in police custody.

The allegations relate to workers at the New Hand Car Wash on the Fairfield industrial estate in Louth.

A spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has information that they believe could assist with our investigation.

“We would like to make a specific plea to witnesses of a possible assault of a worker, which occurred at the car wash within the last three weeks. We believe that a taxi driver may be among the witnesses who could help.”

