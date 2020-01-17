Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Islington works with Honda and Moixa to electrify its fleet

John Wood · 17 January, 2020
From left: Matthew Waite, department manager, electrification and energy management, Honda; Chris Wright, CTO Moixa; Simon Daniel, CEO Moixa; and councillor Rowena Champion, Islington Council

Islington Council has teamed up with Honda and Moixa, a developer of smart battery and electric vehicle (EV) charging software, to help it electrify its fleet of 500-plus vehicles.

Moixa and Honda will support Islington Council to achieve its ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) emissions standard across its fleet, aiming to cut 1,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions from local air pollution every year.

Chris Wright, Moixa’s chief technology officer, said: “The EV revolution will put millions of ‘batteries on wheels’ on our roads in the next decade. By using AI-driven charging technology, we can intelligently manage these fleets of batteries, securing lowest-cost charging and highest-impact carbon savings. Our project with Honda and Islington shows what is possible and provides a blueprint for all large organisations to follow.”

Five bi-directional vehicle to grid (V2G) chargers, manufactured by EVTEC and Honda, will be installed with Moixa’s GridShare software outside Islington Town Hall. The system charges the EV batteries when power on the local network is cheapest and cleanest and discharges power from the car batteries when it is most expensive and carbon intensive. When EVs are plugged in to all of the chargers, the smart technology can provide enough power to cover the whole town hall base load.

This scalable smart charging solution can be applied to all local authorities and businesses with large vehicle fleets, such as logistics companies and utilities.

“We’re working to ensure our residents have clean air to breathe, while also saving money that can be spent on delivering essential services for the people of Islington,” said Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport. “We’re working with industry leaders – Honda and Moixa – to electrify our fleet in the most effective way for our residents and acting as a pioneer for others to follow.”

The 12-month Islington project is the first project of Moixa and Honda’s partnership. Moixa was chosen as Honda’s European smart charging partner in Spring 2019. Moixa will support Honda to deliver a European energy management solutions business that provides increased value for drivers and power network operators.

Pictured above from left: Matthew Waite, department manager, electrification and energy management, Honda; Chris Wright, CTO Moixa; Simon Daniel, CEO Moixa; and councillor Rowena Champion, Islington Council.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.36140.63128.51
East Midlands132.9085.90142.46128.30
London133.2164.57141.59128.81
North East131.51138.84126.57
North West132.01141.35127.57
Northern Ireland129.77132.73125.24
Scotland132.62140.86127.39
South East133.8765.90141.79129.06
South West132.9667.90140.14127.94
Wales132.08136.66127.27
West Midlands132.74141.94128.15
Yorkshire & Humber132.04141.31127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Jet adds to its presence in the north of...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News