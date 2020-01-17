Islington works with Honda and Moixa to electrify its fleet

John Wood

Islington Council has teamed up with Honda and Moixa, a developer of smart battery and electric vehicle (EV) charging software, to help it electrify its fleet of 500-plus vehicles.

Moixa and Honda will support Islington Council to achieve its ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) emissions standard across its fleet, aiming to cut 1,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions from local air pollution every year.

Chris Wright, Moixa’s chief technology officer, said: “The EV revolution will put millions of ‘batteries on wheels’ on our roads in the next decade. By using AI-driven charging technology, we can intelligently manage these fleets of batteries, securing lowest-cost charging and highest-impact carbon savings. Our project with Honda and Islington shows what is possible and provides a blueprint for all large organisations to follow.”

Five bi-directional vehicle to grid (V2G) chargers, manufactured by EVTEC and Honda, will be installed with Moixa’s GridShare software outside Islington Town Hall. The system charges the EV batteries when power on the local network is cheapest and cleanest and discharges power from the car batteries when it is most expensive and carbon intensive. When EVs are plugged in to all of the chargers, the smart technology can provide enough power to cover the whole town hall base load.

This scalable smart charging solution can be applied to all local authorities and businesses with large vehicle fleets, such as logistics companies and utilities.

“We’re working to ensure our residents have clean air to breathe, while also saving money that can be spent on delivering essential services for the people of Islington,” said Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment and transport. “We’re working with industry leaders – Honda and Moixa – to electrify our fleet in the most effective way for our residents and acting as a pioneer for others to follow.”

The 12-month Islington project is the first project of Moixa and Honda’s partnership. Moixa was chosen as Honda’s European smart charging partner in Spring 2019. Moixa will support Honda to deliver a European energy management solutions business that provides increased value for drivers and power network operators.

Pictured above from left: Matthew Waite, department manager, electrification and energy management, Honda; Chris Wright, CTO Moixa; Simon Daniel, CEO Moixa; and councillor Rowena Champion, Islington Council.

