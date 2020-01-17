Westmorland extends Esso supply deal with Greenergy

John Wood

Westmorland vice chair Laurence King (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie Westmorland has signed a new agreement with Greenergy for Esso fuel supply to its Gloucester Services North site on the M5, and renewed contracts for five of its other six sites.

The deal means Gloucester Services North will switch from Texaco, and that five of its sites – Gloucester South, Gloucester North, Tebay North, Tebay South, and Rheged – will be Esso-branded, while a sixth, junction 38 just off the M6, operates under Westmorland’s own brand. Its Cairn Lodge site in Scotland continues under the Shell brand.

Greenergy has been supplying Esso fuel to Westmorland since 2015. Laurence King, vice chair at Westmorland, explained: “The move to Esso and Greenergy has helped drive significant fuel volume growth across all our sites. With the introduction of Synergy branding, Nectar loyalty and with the extension of the Esso card offer to include BP reciprocity, we’ve seen some significant investments by Esso over the last five years. We had no hesitation in committing to the brand at another one of our sites.

“Our growth has been supported by the very high levels of customer service we receive from Greenergy. Greenergy’s in-house haulage operation is outstanding, providing error-free deliveries to all our sites.”

Westmorland was the first family-run motorway services group in the UK and won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award in 2016 for Gloucester Services.

