Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Westmorland extends Esso supply deal with Greenergy

John Wood · 17 January, 2020
Westmorland vice chair Laurence King
Westmorland vice chair Laurence King
  (Photo:  )

Top 50 Indie Westmorland has signed a new agreement with Greenergy for Esso fuel supply to its Gloucester Services North site on the M5, and renewed contracts for five of its other six sites.

The deal means Gloucester Services North will switch from Texaco, and that five of its sites – Gloucester South, Gloucester North, Tebay North, Tebay South, and Rheged – will be Esso-branded, while a sixth, junction 38 just off the M6, operates under Westmorland’s own brand. Its Cairn Lodge site in Scotland continues under the Shell brand.

Greenergy has been supplying Esso fuel to Westmorland since 2015. Laurence King, vice chair at Westmorland, explained: “The move to Esso and Greenergy has helped drive significant fuel volume growth across all our sites. With the introduction of Synergy branding, Nectar loyalty and with the extension of the Esso card offer to include BP reciprocity, we’ve seen some significant investments by Esso over the last five years. We had no hesitation in committing to the brand at another one of our sites.

“Our growth has been supported by the very high levels of customer service we receive from Greenergy. Greenergy’s in-house haulage operation is outstanding, providing error-free deliveries to all our sites.”

Westmorland was the first family-run motorway services group in the UK and won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award in 2016 for Gloucester Services.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.36140.63128.51
East Midlands132.9085.90142.46128.30
London133.2164.57141.59128.81
North East131.51138.84126.57
North West132.01141.35127.57
Northern Ireland129.77132.73125.24
Scotland132.62140.86127.39
South East133.8765.90141.79129.06
South West132.9667.90140.14127.94
Wales132.08136.66127.27
West Midlands132.74141.94128.15
Yorkshire & Humber132.04141.31127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Jet adds to its presence in the north of...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News