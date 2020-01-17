SHS Drinks adds dark fruit variant to WKD range

John Wood

SHS Drinks is adding WKD Dark Fruit to its WKD range.

The new product will be aligned to existing brand variants in terms of ABV, retail pricing, and bottle sizes (4% ABV, 275ml and 700ml), and will also appear in a 4x275ml format and in £2.99 price-marked 700ml, exclusively for independents.

Rolling out across all trade channels, WKD Dark Fruit will be supported by a brand-wide package comprising in-outlet media, prominent off-shelf display, POS kits, social media engagement and digital advertising. All facets will embrace WKD’s tongue-in-cheek messaging.

“WKD Dark Fruit this year – as WKD Pink did last – will deliver reappraisal of the whole brand and have a hugely positive halo effect on all WKD variants,” said Nick White, head of alcohol brand marketing at SHS Drinks. “With both variants, we’ve taken hugely popular themes and applied a clever WKD twist.

“The launch of Dark Fruit will ensure that WKD remains fresh and relevant to its core 18-24 year-old target market and continues to generate strong sales growth for both convenience retailers and wholesale/cash and carry depots. This innovative flavour RTD will deliver something genuinely new and truly exciting for the entire category.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: