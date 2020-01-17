Heart-shaped donut launched in run-up to Valentine's Day

John Wood

Delice de France (formerly Aryzta Food Solutions) is appealing to shoppers’ love of an indulgent treat with the launch of a limited-edition Valentine’s Heart Donut.

The heart-shaped donut is filled with sweet & fluffy cremé, decorated with pink icing and topped with white and red sugar shaped hearts and white icing.

“Perfect served on its own, on-the-go, or as part of an incremental deal alongside a hot drink; retailers can use our limited-edition donut to drive serious profits in the lead up to Valentine’s Day and beyond,” said Jenny Bayliss, sales operations director at Delice de France.

“Many shoppers buy due to temptation, so simply positioning products and concepts together can increase sales. Our coffee solution, Seattle’s Best Coffee, has been designed specifically for the convenience channel and integrates stands to hold sweet treats, enabling retailers to increase basket spend and upsell to shoppers while they are waiting for their coffee to pour.”

The Valentine Heart Donuts (RRP £1.00) are supplied frozen, in cases of 36 and can be ready to serve in 90 minutes, helping minimise costly wastage.

