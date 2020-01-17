Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Heart-shaped donut launched in run-up to Valentine's Day

John Wood · 17 January, 2020

Delice de France (formerly Aryzta Food Solutions) is appealing to shoppers’ love of an indulgent treat with the launch of a limited-edition Valentine’s Heart Donut.

The heart-shaped donut is filled with sweet & fluffy cremé, decorated with pink icing and topped with white and red sugar shaped hearts and white icing.

“Perfect served on its own, on-the-go, or as part of an incremental deal alongside a hot drink; retailers can use our limited-edition donut to drive serious profits in the lead up to Valentine’s Day and beyond,” said Jenny Bayliss, sales operations director at Delice de France.

“Many shoppers buy due to temptation, so simply positioning products and concepts together can increase sales. Our coffee solution, Seattle’s Best Coffee, has been designed specifically for the convenience channel and integrates stands to hold sweet treats, enabling retailers to increase basket spend and upsell to shoppers while they are waiting for their coffee to pour.”

The Valentine Heart Donuts (RRP £1.00) are supplied frozen, in cases of 36 and can be ready to serve in 90 minutes, helping minimise costly wastage.

0844 499 3311

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.36140.63128.51
East Midlands132.9085.90142.46128.30
London133.2164.57141.59128.81
North East131.51138.84126.57
North West132.01141.35127.57
Northern Ireland129.77132.73125.24
Scotland132.62140.86127.39
South East133.8765.90141.79129.06
South West132.9667.90140.14127.94
Wales132.08136.66127.27
West Midlands132.74141.94128.15
Yorkshire & Humber132.04141.31127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Jet adds to its presence in the north of...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News