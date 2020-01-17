Walkers rejigs Max brand with new look and NPD

John Wood

Walkers is kicking off the year with a re-staging of its Max brand, including the launch of Walkers Max Double Crunch – a new snack with a texture experience that the company describes as “like no other”.

With support from the sub-brand’s biggest marketing support plan, including TV, OOH and digital, Walkers is also giving the whole Max portfolio a new visual identity.

Katherine Cook, Walkers Max brand manager at PepsiCo, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Walkers Max Double Crunch: crisps that are cooked for even longer to offer twice the crunch of Walkers Max. In addition to Maximum flavour, we can now claim that the Max portfolio offers Maximum crunch.

“At present, the potato crisps segment is in growth, which can largely be attributed to innovation that is differentiated in terms of flavour or texture. Walkers Max, the second biggest contributor to potato crisp value sales growth in the last 2 years, has spearheaded this trend by responding directly to the needs of younger generations who are looking for bolder flavours and more fulfilling snacks, particularly when hunger strikes.”

The new Walkers Max Double Crunch range is available in sharing bags and grab bags across four new flavours – Bold BBQ Rib, XXL Chicken & Chorizo, Loaded Cheddar & Onion and Original Sea Salt.

In addition to the launch of Walkers Max Double Crunch, Walkers is investing support behind the Walkers Max Strong range. Cook added: “Walkers Max Strong – a range of spicy crisps that pair perfectly with beer – is currently growing at 21% year-on-year. With the hot and spicy crisp segment continuing to grow in popularity (+29% L2Y), the launch of Walkers Max Strong Fiery Peri-Peri is sure to resonate with shoppers looking for a snack to accompany a cool drink (beer or otherwise.)”

Walkers Max will also be expanding into the variety packs segment. “In addition to adventurous flavours, personalisation and choice has proven important to 18-35 year olds. As a result, we have developed variety multi-packs containing our top-performing flavours across the Max, Max Strong and new Max Double crunch ranges; with a Walkers Max Variety six pack, Walkers Max Strong Variety six pack and Walkers Max Double Crunch Variety six pack,” Cook explained.

The full Max family will adopt a new packaging design to unify the range and give it Maximum standout on shelf. A multi-touchpoint marketing campaign will follow in February and March to support both the re-brand and NPD launch, spanning TV, OOH, social and PR - marking the brands biggest marketing support plan.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: