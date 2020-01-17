Urban Eat targets post-Veganuary luncher with three new products

John Wood

Sandwich brand Urban Eat is spicing up the food-to-go category with three new products targeting the post-Veganuary luncher.

Available to all accounts nationwide from the 27 January, the Core range will include a new addition, Sriracha Chicken Wrap, featuring chicken breast with a spicy sriracha mayo, carrot and ginger slaw and spinach in a spinach wrap. It is part of the Light Choice range and under 400 calories.

There are also two new additions to the Street range:

• Katsu Chicken Wrap – Southern fried chicken goujons with sweetcorn katsu slaw and spinach in a barmarked tortilla;

• Hoisin Mushroom Salad (Vegan) – Roasted mushrooms mixed in a hoisin sauce with spicy mixed grains, spinach and a sriracha dressing pot.

The additions see two new wraps join Urban Eat’s portfolio following consumer demand, with more than 40% of shoppers buying tortilla products on a weekly basis. The launch also includes the first salad offering as part of the brand’s Street range and aims to appeal to shoppers looking for world flavours in a cold option.

Wayne Greensmith, head of category marketing at Adelie Foods, commented: “As the UK’s number one sandwich brand, we know what sells. Our latest products tap into the hottest food trends and will give operators a point of difference.

“Our Street range is best enjoyed hot, but not all of our customers have heating facilities to hand, so we’ve taken that on board and introduced a salad variant. Our new flavours take into consideration the latest trend for spicy food as we aim to become the number one food-to-go provider. Spice is everywhere.”

0333 003 7843

urbaneat@adeliefoods.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: