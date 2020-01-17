Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Perfectly Clear flavoured water brand relaunches

John Wood · 17 January, 2020

Drinks manufacturer Clearly Drinks is re-launching its Perfectly Clear flavoured water brand.

Perfectly Clear has set its sights on establishing itself as an alternative in the flavoured water category as it relaunches in February 2020 with a new fruitier product and distinct visual identity.

Targeting families, the all new Perfectly Clear aims to bring new shoppers into the flavoured water market by offering a healthier choice to sugary juice and carbonated drinks.

The current range will relaunch with flavours such as summer fruits, strawberry and lemon and lime as well as new flavours orange and mango and peach and apricot, sold in 330ml, 500ml and 1.5 litre bottles.

The relaunch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign from May including a national TV advert, print and online advertising as well as national and regional PR which will include influencer activity.

Susanne Wright, head of marketing at Clearly Drinks, said: “We’ve taken natural strong fruit flavours and mixed them with our own Northumbria spring water to deliver a new Perfectly Clear product, all with zero sugar. With growing concerns over obesity and diseases associated with obesity, the preference for low calorie drinks has risen considerably over the last few years. As a result, consumers have migrated away from sugary juice and carbonated drinks and want healthier alternatives for themselves and their families.

“We believe Perfectly Clear will prove a big hit with families with its strong fruity flavours, bright and bold packaging and zero sugar offering.”

0191 516 3300

www.clearlydrinks.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.36140.63128.51
East Midlands132.9085.90142.46128.30
London133.2164.57141.59128.81
North East131.51138.84126.57
North West132.01141.35127.57
Northern Ireland129.77132.73125.24
Scotland132.62140.86127.39
South East133.8765.90141.79129.06
South West132.9667.90140.14127.94
Wales132.08136.66127.27
West Midlands132.74141.94128.15
Yorkshire & Humber132.04141.31127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Jet adds to its presence in the north of...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

London's first EV rapid charging hub open...

Government taskforce says EVs could benef...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Jet boosts co-owned network with acquisit...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Motor Fuel Group appoints new property di...

Harvest Energy takes road tanker operatio...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News