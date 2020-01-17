Perfectly Clear flavoured water brand relaunches

John Wood

Drinks manufacturer Clearly Drinks is re-launching its Perfectly Clear flavoured water brand.

Perfectly Clear has set its sights on establishing itself as an alternative in the flavoured water category as it relaunches in February 2020 with a new fruitier product and distinct visual identity.

Targeting families, the all new Perfectly Clear aims to bring new shoppers into the flavoured water market by offering a healthier choice to sugary juice and carbonated drinks.

The current range will relaunch with flavours such as summer fruits, strawberry and lemon and lime as well as new flavours orange and mango and peach and apricot, sold in 330ml, 500ml and 1.5 litre bottles.

The relaunch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign from May including a national TV advert, print and online advertising as well as national and regional PR which will include influencer activity.

Susanne Wright, head of marketing at Clearly Drinks, said: “We’ve taken natural strong fruit flavours and mixed them with our own Northumbria spring water to deliver a new Perfectly Clear product, all with zero sugar. With growing concerns over obesity and diseases associated with obesity, the preference for low calorie drinks has risen considerably over the last few years. As a result, consumers have migrated away from sugary juice and carbonated drinks and want healthier alternatives for themselves and their families.

“We believe Perfectly Clear will prove a big hit with families with its strong fruity flavours, bright and bold packaging and zero sugar offering.”

0191 516 3300

www.clearlydrinks.co.uk

