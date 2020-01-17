Pentel tops £600,000 funds raised for Prostate Cancer UK

John Wood

Pentel has announced it has raised over £600,000 for Prostate Cancer UK since it became an official partner the charity in 2009.

This figure has been reached through sales of more than 2.4 million special edition pens produced by Pentel.

It initially supporting the charity through sales of a blue-barrelled ballpoint pen called LineStyle, and now raises money through its best-selling product, EnerGel Xm Retractable.

For each EnerGel pen purchased, Pentel makes a donation of £0.25 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Marketing manager Wendy Vickery said: “Sadly, prostate cancer has become the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, so it’s important to continue to support the excellent work of Prostate Cancer UK. Donations help fund important projects to raise awareness of the disease and help improve the quality of life for all the dads, brothers, sons and friends living with a diagnosis.

“None of this is achievable without the continued help and enthusiasm of our customers, which gives us the confidence to set future fundraising goals to raise even more money for Prostate Cancer UK over the coming years - next goal, £1 million.”

Jon Eserin, director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We have been overwhelmed by support from Pentel and the incredible amount of money that they have raised for Prostate Cancer UK. The money raised will help fund vital research and support for men and their families facing a diagnosis.

“One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer, a shocking statistic. The support from Pentel and their customers means that we are able to continue to help stop prostate cancer being a killer, and for this we cannot thank them enough.”

