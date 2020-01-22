ACS urges convenience store workers to engage in survey

John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is calling on people working in convenience stores to provide their views on employment in the sector as part of its 2020 Colleague Survey.

The survey explores colleagues’ experiences of working in the sector, looking at the pressures they face, career paths, other commitments and the benefits of working in the convenience sector.

Now in its fifth year, the ACS Colleague Survey is used to inform the ACS Local Shop Report and other research projects, and feeds into discussions with the Government about the value of the sector and the issues faced by people working in the convenience sector

It also helps members to benchmark the way they work with their colleagues, and frames discussions at ACS’s employment expert group and other meetings and events.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We want to hear directly from colleagues working in convenience stores about their experiences of working in the sector. The survey gives colleagues the chance to provide information about their experiences and give their views on employment in the sector which can help to inform policymakers and give their employers a better understanding of how they can support their staff.”

Colleagues have until the 24th February 2020 to respond and all responses will be kept confidential. Participants will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five £100 One4all vouchers with winners.

The Colleague Survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ColleagueSurvey2020

