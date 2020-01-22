Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Sainsbury’s reveals proposal to add petrol station to scheme

John Wood · 22 January, 2020
Sainsbury's forecourt

Sainsbury’s has revealed that it is considering adding a petrol station to a supermarket development that has already won planning permission.

Planning consent was awarded for a food store and parking at a site in Hook, Hampshire, in 2014, but although demolition of an existing building on the site was carried out in 2017, the retailer has yet to commence further work.

Now planning consultancy WYG Environment Planning Transport has written to Hart District Council on Sainsbury’s behalf to request advice on amending the plans.

In its letter it says Sainsbury’s is now looking to bring forward the scheme, but that its “requirements have changed slightly meaning that we need to seek a small number of amendments to the scheme”.

It adds: “In addition, Sainsbury’s would now like to include a petrol filling station as part of the proposals.

It is proposing a four-island petrol filling station, jet wash and kiosk, and concedes: “This clearly cannot be achieved through any means other than a full planning application. This application, which will be submitted in due course, will consider the impact of the proposal on the car parking provision for the store and the potential noise impact on the nearest sensitive receptors.”

It concludes by requesting a pre-application meeting with the district council to begin a dialogue.

