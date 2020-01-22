Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Euro Garages wins consent for development in Bridgnorth

John Wood · 22 January, 2020
Euro Garages has won planning permission for a petrol filling station and convenience store next to a business park in Bridgnorth in Shropshire.

The site already had planning permission for a petrol station, but the developer, Lancroft Developments, then brought in Euro Garages, which suggested improvements could be made to the layout and composition of the plan.

Lancroft’s scheme comprised a three-pump startergate forecourt, overhead canopy, separate HGV pump, a convenience store including an ATM, two jet wash bays, underground tanks, landscape and parking for 25 cars.

The layout of the Euro Garages proposal is similar except that the HGV fuel sales are moved behind the convenience store. The forecourt in front will have four pump islands and height of the canopy has been raised from 4.7m to 5.2m. There will be a separate canopy for the HGV island that is 5.5m high to avoid the risk of collisions.

The two jet wash bays in the Lancroft scheme are replaced by electric vehicle charging bays “for the benefit of compliance with Government Road Zero strategy”.

Floorspace in the shop has also been increased, from 230sq m to 302sq m. According to the supporting design statement, this will allow for the latest store innovations and the store has been designed with the local community in mind.

The revised plan also includes parking for 22 cars and an above ground AdBlue tank.

