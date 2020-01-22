Police warning after major scam hits two forecourts

John Wood

North Wales Police are warning petrol station owners and employees to be vigilant after a two forecourt stores lost substantial amounts of stock in a complex scam.

A petrol station on London Road, Valley, was targeted over the weekend and a forecourt in the Wrexham area is recently believed to also have been a victim.

The scam begins with a fraudster, purporting to be an area managers of a franchise, who convincingly asks employees to send pump meter printouts to management via a mobile phone number.

They then ask for stock details, and request that the stock be transferred to other branches. The callers then use local taxi companies to transport the stock.

Area support sergeant for Anglesey, Ian Roberts, said: “This is clearly a well-organised scam that targeted a local business. Financially, the loss is considerable to the victim and we are urging other retailers to be aware of any suspicious calls.

“I would encourage forecourt staff to challenge any suspicious calls, and if needed to call representatives back on authorised telephone numbers.

“If persons attend forecourts and assert they are management, suitable identification checks should be carried out.

“Additionally, taxi and courier companies should be aware if a request to transport goods from petrol stations is received.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

