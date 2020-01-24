Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Retailers warned to prepare for menthol cigarette ban in May

John Wood · 24 January, 2020
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is reminding retailers about the upcoming ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes, which comes into force in less than four months.

The European Union Revised Tobacco Products Directive (2014/40/EU) makes it an offence for manufacturers to produce menthol cigarettes and retailers to sell menthol cigarettes from May 20.

The ban also applies to capsule, click on, click & roll, crushball or dual menthol cigarettes, but does not cover heated tobacco products or e-cigarette products. There is no sell-through period, which means that retailers must have sold any remaining stock of menthol cigarettes by May 20.

The UK’s exit from the European Union does not impact the introduction of the menthol ban.

ACS has developed guidance for retailers with information on products included in the ban, when it will be introduced, penalties for non-compliance and how to communicate the ban with customers.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Retailers need to make sure that they understand their responsibilities in terms of implementing the ban in store, selling through existing stock and communicating the information to customers.

“We have developed guidance for retailers which is part of our Assured Advice scheme which gives sound advice and legal assurance to retailers who sign up to our scheme and follow it.”

The guidance is available for retailers to download here. ACS has also produced a poster for retailers to display in-store to help communicate the menthol ban to customers.

