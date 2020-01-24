Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gang of burglars breaks in to petrol station with crowbar

John Wood · 24 January, 2020
police tape

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the local community for information after a burglary at a petrol station in Southam.

Police are investigating the burglary which occurred at 9.30pm on Tuesday January 21 in Northfield Road at the Kineton Road Industrial Estate.

The petrol station was unmanned at the time and it was reported four men broke in using a crowbar.

The offenders wore all black, were aged 18-19 years old and of a similar height, although the height is currently unknown.

Security facilities were damaged during a previous incident, and police are investigating the possibility of CCTV footage captured at adjacent businesses.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 423 of January 21.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

