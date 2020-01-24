Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
McColl's sells off six of its forecourt sites

John Wood · 24 January, 2020
McColl's forecourt

Six petrol forecourt sites have been sold off by the neighbourhood retail giant McColl’s.

With just seven forecourt sites among its 1,550 managed convenience stores and newsagents, the fuel side of McColl’s operation was a tiny part of its overall business. Six of the sites sold Gulf Fuel with the other supplied by Jet.

It has now sold four sites to Harvest Retail, one to Penny Petroleum and one to Roadside Welcome. Five of the deals have already completed with the sixth due for completion on February 24.

It has not disclosed its plans for the seventh site.

McColl’s employs 20,000 staff and its stores serve five million customers a week. It claims to be the largest operator of Post Offices in the UK, with around 600 in-store counters/branches.

