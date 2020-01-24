Batchelors Peas renews rugby league partnership

John Wood

Canned peas brand Batchelors Peas has renewed its partnership with rugby league’s Betfred Super League for the fifth consecutive season.

The partnership will see Batchelors Peas continuing to drive category awareness through media relations activity including: press competitions, on-pack promotions, digital and social support in addition to money-can’t-buy prize draws.

The Batchelors Peas brand will feature on all Betfred Super League matchday programmes, on pitch perimeter boards and on all official competition backdrops at more than 180 games. The partnership will reach 1.3 million fans at matches and an additional 10 million as a result of television broadcasting throughout the season.

Dean Towey, marketing director at Princes, said: “We arrive at the start of another exciting Betfred Super League season and Batchelors Peas is pleased to extend its partnership with the Betfred Super League for the fifth year running.

“Over the past four years, we have engaged Betfred Super League fans across the UK through fun-filled events and family activities. The partnership enables us to promote active lifestyles with our products and we can’t wait to further this ambition during the new season and build an even stronger relationship between the two brands.”

