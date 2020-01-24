Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Batchelors Peas renews rugby league partnership

John Wood · 24 January, 2020

Canned peas brand Batchelors Peas has renewed its partnership with rugby league’s Betfred Super League for the fifth consecutive season.

The partnership will see Batchelors Peas continuing to drive category awareness through media relations activity including: press competitions, on-pack promotions, digital and social support in addition to money-can’t-buy prize draws.

The Batchelors Peas brand will feature on all Betfred Super League matchday programmes, on pitch perimeter boards and on all official competition backdrops at more than 180 games. The partnership will reach 1.3 million fans at matches and an additional 10 million as a result of television broadcasting throughout the season.

Dean Towey, marketing director at Princes, said: “We arrive at the start of another exciting Betfred Super League season and Batchelors Peas is pleased to extend its partnership with the Betfred Super League for the fifth year running.

“Over the past four years, we have engaged Betfred Super League fans across the UK through fun-filled events and family activities. The partnership enables us to promote active lifestyles with our products and we can’t wait to further this ambition during the new season and build an even stronger relationship between the two brands.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4167.40141.10128.52
East Midlands132.93141.67128.44
London133.0565.90142.23128.80
North East131.55139.57126.67
North West132.1066.90140.54127.58
Northern Ireland129.82134.61125.46
Scotland132.65139.08127.50
South East133.80141.93129.03
South West132.9567.90139.13128.12
Wales132.1064.90137.03127.13
West Midlands132.7866.57142.07128.26
Yorkshire & Humber131.9963.90141.14127.34
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages wins consent for development...

Sainsbury’s reveals proposal to add petro...

Westmorland extends Esso supply deal with...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Forecourt market remains buoyant, says Ch...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News