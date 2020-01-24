Robinsons adds new flavour to Fruit Creations range

John Wood

Squash brand Robinsons is adding Blackberry and Blueberry flavour to its Fruit Creations range.

Phil Sanders, out of home commercial director at Britvic, commented: “As the latest addition to the Robinsons Fruit Creations portfolio, the Blackberry and Blueberry flavour will build on the great success of this range, which won Product of the Year 2019 in the UK’s biggest consumer survey of product innovation for the soft drinks category.

“£29m is spent on berry flavoured dilutes alone within the squash category, making it a crucial segment. We would recommend placing it alongside the core range which consumers have come to know and love in order to take advantage of the established popularity of the Robinsons brand while encouraging shoppers to trade-up.”

Robinsons Fruit Creations Blackberry & Blueberry will be available from February in a 1ltr format with an MRSP of £1.99.

