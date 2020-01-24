Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Spar Scotland launches new advertising campaign

John Wood · 24 January, 2020

Spar Scotland is launching a new advertising campaign, aimed at surprising shoppers with deals on key food and drink products available in Spar stores in Scotland.

In a series of TV ads being aired exclusively on STV, the new media campaign from Spar Scotland focuses on six headline products including Goodfella’s, Irn Bru, Budweiser, Tennent’s, Tanqueray and Golden Wonder.

The adverts will run every day from January 26 until 15 February, and it is forecast they will reach 1,588,080 adults on average 3.8 times across Scotland.

Commenting on this latest investment into Spar Scotland’s advertising, Colin McLean, CEO at CJ Lang and Son Ltd, said: “Spar is the leading convenience retail brand in Scotland. We want to ensure that our marketing has real stand out and is identifiable with shoppers.

“Our aim is to continue driving our strategy for growth and now is the right time to put Spar back on mainstream TV. Through the investment we have made into retail pricing, Spar stores are now able to offer shoppers even more value on these leading brands.”

McLean added: “We firmly believe our new advertising will drive sales through extra footfall and an increase in basket spend. The TV adverts have been created with a view to improve consumer perception of Spar. By focusing on these six headline products, our Spar stores are offering shoppers credible options.”

